ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14620 visitors online
News Attacks on the energy sector
504 2

Russian forces struck energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region: equipment was on fire, - DTEK

Russia has once again attacked DTEK facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian invaders attacked energy facilities and a DTEK site in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the company’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Last night, an FPV drone struck one of DTEK's power facilities in a frontline area. The equipment caught fire, but the blaze was quickly extinguished," the statement said.

The statement also noted that earlier, several drone strikes had damaged an administrative building and a company vehicle at the DTEK site.

See more: Russian forces struck office building in downtown Dnipro: 3 people were killed, and at least 12 were injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (19044) DTEK (178) Dnipropetrovsk region (1635)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 