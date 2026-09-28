Russian forces struck energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region: equipment was on fire, - DTEK
Russian invaders attacked energy facilities and a DTEK site in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the company’s press service, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Last night, an FPV drone struck one of DTEK's power facilities in a frontline area. The equipment caught fire, but the blaze was quickly extinguished," the statement said.
The statement also noted that earlier, several drone strikes had damaged an administrative building and a company vehicle at the DTEK site.
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