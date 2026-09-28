Russian forces struck energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region: equipment was on fire, - DTEK

Russian invaders attacked energy facilities and a DTEK site in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the company’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Last night, an FPV drone struck one of DTEK's power facilities in a frontline area. The equipment caught fire, but the blaze was quickly extinguished," the statement said.

The statement also noted that earlier, several drone strikes had damaged an administrative building and a company vehicle at the DTEK site.

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