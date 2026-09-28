Due to Russian Federation’s attack, elevated levels of ammonia in air have been recorded in Brovary District

A warehouse in the Brovary District of the Kyiv region was damaged as a result of an enemy attack.

This was reported on Telegram by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Consequences of the shelling and results of chemical reconnaissance

According to him, radiation and chemical reconnaissance have been conducted. The fire has been contained. State Emergency Service rescuers are continuing to extinguish it.

"The atmospheric air monitoring station recorded a slight excess of the chemical substance ammonia (NH3) locally, in the fire zone. No such exceedances were recorded elsewhere in the city of Brovary. There is no threat to the life or health of the population," the statement reads.

According to the Regional State Administration, at these concentrations, prolonged inhalation may cause mild irritation of the nasal mucous membranes or a scratchy throat.

You may also notice the smell of burning in the air, which can cause discomfort when breathing.

Recommendations

Until the situation improves, experts advise keeping windows and doors closed, avoiding prolonged exposure to the outdoors, and drinking plenty of water.

Air conditioners should be turned off. If you have an air purifier at home, it is recommended to set it to the highest setting.

"If your health deteriorates, you must immediately seek medical attention!" emphasized Tkachenko.

Background