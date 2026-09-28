Russian occupiers strike Odesa: High-rise building damaged, 4 people injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the afternoon of September 28, 2026, Russian forces again attacked Odesa.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Initial details

"The enemy attacked the city. A residential building was damaged. We are establishing the details," Lysak wrote.

No further official information about the consequences of the attack on the city was available at the time. Local Telegram channels reported a strike on a high-rise building.

See more: Overnight Russian attack: rescue operations are ongoing in Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv region. Danger persists in number of regions. PHOTOS

Updated information

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, later reported that a multi-story residential building in Odesa had been damaged in the Russian attack.

According to preliminary reports, three people were injured.

One apartment was destroyed. The blast wave damaged the building’s facade, windows, and balconies on several floors. A fire broke out.

Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

According to the Odesa Regional Military Administration, four people were known to have been injured in the Russian strike on a residential building in Odesa as of 4:08 p.m. A 56-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were hospitalized. Two girls, aged 17 and 18, received medical assistance at the scene.

Work to deal with the aftermath is ongoing at the site.

This story will be updated.