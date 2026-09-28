Lithuania plans to restrict purchase of property by Russian and Belarusian citizens near military installations

Lithuania may tighten restrictions on Russian and Belarusian nationals, particularly those holding a residence permit in the country. There are proposals to ban them from purchasing property near military training grounds and other sites of national security importance.

According to Censor.NET, citing Delfi, the relevant draft bill was drawn up by the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is due to be considered by the government.

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At present, restrictions on the purchase of property apply to Russian citizens who do not hold a residence permit in Lithuania, as well as to companies associated with them. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposes introducing similar rules for Belarusian citizens and legal entities associated with them.

A separate restriction is planned for Russians and Belarusians who hold a residence permit – they will not be able to purchase property near military training grounds and other national security facilities.

At the same time, the ban will not apply to property inherited.

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Restrictions may be extended to education, culture and entertainment

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs attributes the need to step up measures to the aggression against Ukraine and hybrid activities directed against Lithuania itself.

The Ministry is also proposing to restrict the public activities of Russian and Belarusian individuals and legal entities in the fields of education, science, higher education, culture, the arts and entertainment.

This refers to entities that support aggression against Ukraine, repression, or violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty, or that do not meet other criteria laid down by law. At present, there are no legally binding restrictions on such activities in Lithuania.

Event organisers are to be required to monitor compliance with the new rules and publish the relevant information.

At the same time, citizens of Russia and Belarus who meet the established requirements are being offered the opportunity to take part in such events in a neutral capacity – without representing their countries.

A different mechanism is envisaged for athletes: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposes that their participation in competitions be regulated by a Sejm resolution and recommendations from the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport.

Previously, opposition conservatives had proposed tightening the rules on property purchases by citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus; however, the relevant bills were removed from the agenda, as the right to introduce such a bill lies with the government.