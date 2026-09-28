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Russia strikes Darnytsia pharmaceutical plant in Kyiv again
On Monday, September 28, Russian forces again struck facilities belonging to the Darnytsia pharmaceutical company in Kyiv. It was the third such attack on the company in the past few days.
As Censor.NET reports, Darnytsia’s press office told RBC-Ukraine about the strike.
Initial details
The company said there were no casualties from the Russian attack.
Its press office did not provide further details about the consequences of the strike.
What is known about the company?
Darnytsia is a Ukrainian pharmaceutical company headquartered in Kyiv. It produces more than 200 brands of medicines.
Darnytsia’s medicines are used in areas including cardiology, neurology, and pain management. The company produces medicines in various forms, including tablets, capsules, ampoules and drops.
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