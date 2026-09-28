"Hart" border guards repelled assault by Russian forces in Kharkiv region – 73 occupiers were killed and 4 taken prisoner. VIDEO

Soldiers from the border brigade ‘Hart’ repelled an assault by Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv sector and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, border guards thwarted an attempt by Russian troops to break through to Ukrainian positions and repelled the enemy’s attacks.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of combat operations, Defence Forces personnel killed 73 Russian soldiers, wounded a further 27, and took four occupiers prisoner.

Footage of the repelled Russian assault was published on the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

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