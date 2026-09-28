Lasar’s Group drones destroyed three Russian tanks 65 km from front line. VIDEO

Operators of Lasar’s Group attack drones from the Ukrainian National Guard carried out an operation deep behind enemy lines and destroyed three Russian tanks in a single sortie. The occupiers had attempted to hide the armoured vehicles approximately 65 kilometres from the front line.

According to Censor.NET, three enemy tanks were detected in the Oleksandrivka sector. The Russians had moved the vehicles far from the front line, dug them into the ground and built shelters, hoping to conceal them from Ukrainian reconnaissance.

Analysts at Lasar’s Group received information about the concentration of armoured vehicles from aerial reconnaissance carried out by neighbouring units. Once the targets’ coordinates had been confirmed, a mission involving strike drones was planned.

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The published video shows the three targets that were detected, followed by the night-time phase of the operation. The strike drones are operating deep behind Russian lines, locating camouflaged vehicles and systematically attacking them. The moments of impact and the results of the strikes are monitored from the air.

According to Lasar’s Group, as a result of the operation, all three Russian tanks were destroyed before the enemy had a chance to deploy them in combat.

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