Drones from 426th USF destroyed three enemy lorries whilst they were moving; fourth exploded with its ammunition load. VIDEO

Operators from the 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment have released a compilation of strikes against Russian military logistics deep behind enemy lines. In a short video, Ukrainian drones are seen attacking four of the occupiers’ lorries at once.

According to Censor.NET, the footage of the combat operations was published by soldiers of the 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment.

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The footage captures four separate attacks. In the first three scenes, Ukrainian operators catch up with Russian lorries whilst they are travelling along roads. Some of the vehicles are camouflaged with branches and camouflage materials, but this does not prevent the drones from detecting and attacking them.

Ukrainian soldiers ambushed the fourth lorry whilst it was pulled over at the side of the road. After the strike on the vehicle, a series of powerful secondary explosions occurred, which may indicate the detonation of ammunition that was being transported or stored in the lorry.

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