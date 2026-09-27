MiG-29 pilot shot down Russian "Geran-4" over coast of Odesa using aircraft’s onboard cannon. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force destroying a Russian kamikaze drone during one of the enemy’s air attacks.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy target was hit off the coast of Odesa by fire from the fighter’s onboard cannon.
The footage shows the MiG-29 pilot pursuing the Russian drone, before opening fire on it.
As a result of the precise hit, the Russian ‘Geran-4’ exploded in mid-air.
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