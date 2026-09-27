MiG-29 pilot shot down Russian "Geran-4" over coast of Odesa using aircraft’s onboard cannon. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force destroying a Russian kamikaze drone during one of the enemy’s air attacks.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy target was hit off the coast of Odesa by fire from the fighter’s onboard cannon.

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The footage shows the MiG-29 pilot pursuing the Russian drone, before opening fire on it.

As a result of the precise hit, the Russian ‘Geran-4’ exploded in mid-air.

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