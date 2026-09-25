The Unmanned Systems Forces reported 10,187 combat and non-combat casualties among Russian troops during the first 24 days of September.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

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"The USF Birds incurred the traditional monthly quota of 10,000 worms in irrecoverable and sanitary losses within 24 days in September," the statement reads.

Madyar noted that as of 9:00 a.m. on September 24, the USF online scoreboard showed 10,187 Russian military casualties for the month.

The ‘meat records’—given the unannounced mobilization in the swamps—are still ahead, but it’s already difficult to hide a 25% increase in manpower on the front lines among the remains of green vegetation, the USF commander added.

Read more: Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,525,570 personnel (+1,590 over the past day), 12,369 tanks, 50,240 artillery systems, and 25,415 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

The highest number of casualties was recorded on two sections of the front

According to Madyar, more than 70% of the Russian military casualties listed on the scoreboard for September 1–24 occurred in these two sections.

Specifically, 4,018 casualties were recorded in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk sectors. Another 3,021 casualties were reported in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole sectors.

"There are still six full days left until the end of September, which means the monthly total will surpass the 12,000 mark. If the weather doesn’t get too bad, we’ll even hit twelve and a half thousand," Madyar emphasized.

In addition, Madyar speculates that October through December could be even more intense.

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