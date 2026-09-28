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Zelenskyy, von der Leyen and €37 billion: Which reforms affect EU aid? / Uncensored. VIDEO
How did Zelenskyy lead us to the point where we may have no drones in 2027?
In July, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was producing 10 million drones a year and planned to reach 20 million together with its partners. Now the president is talking about a shortfall in defense funding and the need to pay this autumn for drone orders for early 2027. How do these statements fit together, and who is responsible for planning procurement?
Journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva examines the president’s remarks, the EU’s position on funding and reforms, questions surrounding drone manufacturers, and the appointment of Judge Viktor Kytsiuk.
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