Russia is not preparing to end war. Putin is constantly finding excuses not to meet and not to stop the killings, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

We need to force Russia to spend its money on something other than death, so that the Russian people feel the desire to end this war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia is not preparing to end the war

"Clearly, the Russians are not preparing to end the war. At least not right now. Putin constantly finds some excuse not to meet, not to hold trilateral talks, not to talk, and not to end or stop these killings. It’s been the same story for years, and all our partners can sense this. He is looking for excuses to wage war. It always sounds the same," the President noted.

He noted that his recent meeting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, confirms this.

Read more: ’I want Zelenskyy to reach agreement with Putin, and I want Putin to reach agreement with Zelenskyy,’ - Trump

Pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy emphasised that the US assesses the situation in a similar way.

"Russia needs to develop a desire to spend money not on death, but on something else, so that they there develop a desire to end this war. And we are working on this together with America, Europe, Canada, Japan and many others around the world who are helping us – who are helping Ukraine, who are helping our people," the president added.

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Diplomatic efforts

The President also announced that there would be "a great deal of diplomatic activity" in the coming days and in October to change the situation.

"But apart from that, the Lindsey Graham bill and other pressure mechanisms – all of this needs to be ramped up even further," he added.