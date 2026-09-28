Ruscist showed aftermath of Defense Forces strike on positions of Russian Armed Forces’ 503rd Regiment: "So, basically, they kinda f#cked us. Everything burned down, everything’s burning.". VIDEO

A video published online shows a Russian soldier describing the aftermath of a Defense Forces strike on a Russian position in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

As Censor.NET reports, the strike hit a position held by personnel of the Russian Armed Forces’ 503rd Motor Rifle Regiment.

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The footage shows the ruscists’ destroyed position and equipment.

"So, basically, they kinda f#cked us. Everything burned down, everything’s burning," the Russian soldier says.

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Warning: Profanity!

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