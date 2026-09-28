Ruscist showed aftermath of Defense Forces strike on positions of Russian Armed Forces’ 503rd Regiment: "So, basically, they kinda f#cked us. Everything burned down, everything’s burning.". VIDEO
A video published online shows a Russian soldier describing the aftermath of a Defense Forces strike on a Russian position in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
As Censor.NET reports, the strike hit a position held by personnel of the Russian Armed Forces’ 503rd Motor Rifle Regiment.
The footage shows the ruscists’ destroyed position and equipment.
"So, basically, they kinda f#cked us. Everything burned down, everything’s burning," the Russian soldier says.
Warning: Profanity!
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