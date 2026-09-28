127 combat engagements recorded on front line. Most intense fighting continues in Pokrovsk sector – General Staff
A total of 127 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day.
This is stated in the General Staff’s update on the front-line situation as of 10 p.m. on September 28, Censor.NET reports.
Russian strikes on Ukraine
The enemy carried out 60 airstrikes, dropping 171 guided aerial bombs. It also used 5,200 kamikaze drones to strike targets and shelled populated areas and Ukrainian positions 1,850 times.
Situation in the north
In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks; one combat engagement is still ongoing. Russian forces carried out four airstrikes using nine guided aerial bombs and shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas 152 times.
Situation in Kharkiv region
- In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy assaulted Ukrainian positions seven times during the day, advancing toward Nova Kozacha, Dovhenke, Khrypuny, Riznykove and Lozova. One combat engagement is still ongoing.
- In the Kupiansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack toward Kupiansk.
Fighting in the east
In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attempts by Russian forces to advance near Ridkodub, Novoselivka and Drobysheve.
In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces stopped two Russian attempts to advance near Yampil and Kryva Luka.
In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 18 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Dovha Balka and Vilne, and toward Kucheriv Yar and Zolotyi Kolodiaz. One more combat engagement is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 26 attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance near Svitlye, Myrne and Molodetske, and toward Dobropillia, Novohrishyne, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka.
According to preliminary figures, 37 Russian soldiers were killed and three wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed two vehicles, eight pieces of specialized equipment, one UAV control post and 54 enemy shelters. They damaged three vehicles, 11 UAV control posts and 223 enemy shelters. They also destroyed or suppressed 175 UAVs of various types.
Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks in the Oleksandrivka sector, near Oleksandrohrad and Berezove.
Fighting in the south
- Two Russian attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole sector, near Hirke and Huliaipilske.
- In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attempts to advance toward Novoandriivka, Yurkivka, Pavlivka and Stepnohirsk.
The enemy conducted no offensive operations in the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovskyi sectors.
There were no significant changes in the situation in the other sectors.
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