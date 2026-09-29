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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,532,500 (+1,440 in past 24 hours) personnel, 12,388 tanks, 50,498 artillery systems, and 25,463 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,532,500 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 29, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,532,500 (+1,440) (wounded and killed);
  • tanks—12,388 (+3) units
  • armored fighting vehicles—25,463 (+13) units
  • artillery systems – 50,498 (+21) units
  • MLRS – 2,169 (+4) units
  • air defense systems – 1,681 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 443 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,780 (+6) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 538,702 (+1,474) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,118 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 155,031 (+296) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,765 (+2) units

Watch more: Ukrainian aircraft struck industrial zone where ruscist personnel were stationed. VIDEO

Лікдвіадовано російських окупантів

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