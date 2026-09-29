Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,532,500 (+1,440 in past 24 hours) personnel, 12,388 tanks, 50,498 artillery systems, and 25,463 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,532,500 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 29, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel—approximately 1,532,500 (+1,440) (wounded and killed);
- tanks—12,388 (+3) units
- armored fighting vehicles—25,463 (+13) units
- artillery systems – 50,498 (+21) units
- MLRS – 2,169 (+4) units
- air defense systems – 1,681 (+2) units
- aircraft – 443 (+0) units
- helicopters – 356 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 2,780 (+6) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 538,702 (+1,474) units
- cruise missiles – 5,118 (+0) units
- ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and tanker trucks – 155,031 (+296) units
- specialized equipment – 4,765 (+2) units
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