Ukrainian air forces struck industrial zone where Russian troops were based. VIDEO

Pilots from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out a precision air strike on a gathering of Russian occupiers who were based in an industrial area.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military noted that this was not the first strike on the enemy’s deployment site in this area.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A powerful explosion occurred as a result of the precision strike on the building. The Russian occupiers inside were eliminated.

A video of the air force’s combat operations was shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with 124 drones during day, 26 hits: main attack targets Kyiv region – Air Force