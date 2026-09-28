Russia attacks Ukraine with 124 drones during day, 26 hits: main attack targets Kyiv region – Air Force
Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 124 strike drones during the day on September 28, including 86 jet-powered drones. The main attack targeted the Kyiv region.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported this, Censor.NET reports.
From 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on September 28, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 124 strike drones (86 of them jet-powered), including Gerbera, "Banderol"/"Dan-T" and drones of other types.
The main attack targeted the Kyiv region!
According to preliminary data, air defenses shot down/suppressed 86 drones during that period (including 49 jet-powered drones).
Strikes recorded at 26 locations
Enemy aerial weapons hit 26 locations.
"As of 6:30 p.m., several strike drones remain in the air. Do not ignore air raid alerts!" the Air Force urged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password