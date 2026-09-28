Russia attacks Ukraine with 124 drones during day, 26 hits: main attack targets Kyiv region – Air Force

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 124 strike drones during the day on September 28, including 86 jet-powered drones. The main attack targeted the Kyiv region.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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From 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on September 28, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 124 strike drones (86 of them jet-powered), including Gerbera, "Banderol"/"Dan-T" and drones of other types.

The main attack targeted the Kyiv region!

According to preliminary data, air defenses shot down/suppressed 86 drones during that period (including 49 jet-powered drones).

Read more: Air defenses have shot down more than 40 jet-powered drones since start of day; dozens remain airborne – Air Force

Strikes recorded at 26 locations

Enemy aerial weapons hit 26 locations.

"As of 6:30 p.m., several strike drones remain in the air. Do not ignore air raid alerts!" the Air Force urged.

See more: Air defence, energy and the budget: Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine’s key needs. PHOTOS