Air defenses have shot down more than 40 jet-powered drones since start of day; dozens remain airborne – Air Force

Since Monday morning, September 28, Russian forces have continued to attack Ukraine with Shahed-type strike drones, most of them jet-powered. Air defenses have shot down more than 40 jet-powered drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Scale of the air attack

"On September 28, 2026 (from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), the enemy continued to attack Ukraine with Shahed-type strike drones, most of them jet-powered. As of 4:30 p.m., more than 100 strike drones of various types had been recorded, a significant number of them heading toward Kyiv," the statement said.

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Air defense results

So far, air defenses have shot down more than 40 jet-powered drones, but dozens of drones remain airborne.

Strikes

Strike drones have hit infrastructure, civilian sites and residential buildings in various regions of the country.

In particular, enemy jet-powered drones hit the National Academy of Sciences building and the Dobrobut medical center in Kyiv.

"The Defense Forces continue to repel the enemy’s air attack! We extend our condolences to the families of those killed and to those injured," the Air Force added.

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