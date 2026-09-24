Today, air defense systems shot down 60% of Russian missiles. There were times this year when they shot down 0%, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during three waves of ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 60% of the missiles.

The head of state made this statement to reporters, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The U.S. is the one that could provide the most help. Of course, I am asking President Trump to come to the assistance, despite the large deficit and despite the fact that everyone’s reserves are half-empty due to the war in the Middle East. We are working with everyone—with Europe, the U.S., and others," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy reported that there were three waves of ballistic missile attacks today.

"I spoke with Kryvonozhko, then with Drapatyi, then with Kryvonozhko again. We faced three waves of ballistic missile attacks. Today in Kyiv, 60% of the ballistic missiles were shot down. That’s important.

I wish it were more. That’s how it was today. Not 10% and not 0%—but this year we’ve had moments when it was 0%. And it’s not because someone lacks experience, it’s because someone lacks missiles," he concluded.

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Background

On the night of September 24, Russian occupiers launched a massive strike against Ukraine.

In Odesa, medical and educational facilities, as well as residential buildings, were damaged.

In Kyiv, people were killed and others were injured as a result of the attack.

According to the Air Force, they managed to neutralize, among other things, 4 "Zircons" and 3 "Iskanders."

Read more: France will strengthen Ukraine’s air defense with radars and interceptor missiles, - Macron