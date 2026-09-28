Air defence, energy and the budget: Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine’s key needs. PHOTOS

Following yet another large-scale attack by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the need for urgent measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defences. He stated that Russian strikes during the night and on the morning of 28 September had damaged residential buildings and critical infrastructure in a number of regions.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Head of State emphasised that among Ukraine’s top priorities are air defence systems, energy support and assistance in covering the budget deficit.

"We need clear decisions. Air defence systems, energy support and assistance in covering budget deficits – these are the things that are truly strengthening Ukraine today and helping our people to hold out," Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked partners who are preparing new support packages for Ukraine and called for concrete decisions.

Russia attacked Ukraine throughout the night and into the morning

According to Zelenskyy, Russian strikes have caused damage in many regions.

In Kharkiv, a Russian strike hit a high-rise block – the second and fourth floors were partially destroyed. Twenty-eight people are known to have been injured, including nine children.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, communications facilities and petrol stations were damaged by drone attacks. A café was also destroyed, and there was an attempt to set fire to the capital’s food market.

Two people were killed in the Kyiv region. One of the victims was an Azerbaijani national.

Critical infrastructure and industrial facilities are under attack

In the Odesa region, the Russians struck a vessel flying the Palau flag. In the Zhytomyr region, an ice-cream factory was damaged.

Strikes on residential buildings have also been recorded in the Sumy, Rivne, Kharkiv and Odesa regions.

Critical infrastructure has been damaged in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Emergency services continue to work at the sites of the attacks.

















