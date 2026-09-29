In the Kyiv region, Russian drone struck private house: two people were injured. PHOTOS

In the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, a Russian drone struck a private residential house. The attack caused a fire, and two people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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According to the State Emergency Service, the drone strike caused a fire in a private residential house, as well as on the roof of a neighbouring building.

The fire spread over an area of more than 300 square metres.

The two injured people were hospitalised

Two people were injured as a result of the Russian attack. They were taken to hospital.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Details of the attack’s consequences are being clarified.

Read more: Two men injured in enemy attack on Kyiv region; five-story building and abandoned farm catch fire (updated)

Consequences of the attack







