Russia attacked Odesa’s infrastructure overnight and this morning: there is damage and casualties

During the night and early morning of September 29, the enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa, causing a fire. Work is also continuing on a high-rise building damaged during a previous strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

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"As a result of the enemy attack on Odesa, there are reportedly two casualties," the statement said.

Shelling in the Odesa Region

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported that civilian infrastructure facilities in the region came under enemy fire overnight.

"A civilian enterprise sustained damage as a result of enemy strikes. Six people were injured," the statement said.

Enemy strikes also damaged port infrastructure, a high school, an animal shelter, a private residential building, and passenger and freight vehicles. Two more people were injured. Fires broke out in several locations.

Cleanup efforts are underway at the sites. All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.











Previous strikes on Odesa

Cleanup efforts are underway at the high-rise building damaged by yesterday’s strike.

The blast wave shattered windows in neighboring buildings and at one of the educational institutions.

Specialists are sealing the holes.

Six people were injured as a result of yesterday’s attack. Two of them remain in the hospital.

City services continue to work on the ground, providing assistance to residents and addressing the aftermath of the shelling.

Read more: Russia has attacked Odesa: medical and educational facilities have been damaged. VIDEO