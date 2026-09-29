Enemy struck transport and fuel infrastructure in Zhytomyr region. PHOTOS

From the evening of 28 September until the morning of 29 September, the enemy carried out around 10 attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Where did the enemy strike?

According to the Regional Military Administration, transport and fuel infrastructure facilities, as well as civilian enterprises in Zhytomyr, Korosten, Zviahel and Ovruch, came under attack.

Rescue workers and emergency services are working at the sites where the strike drones hit and debris fell.









Read more: Russian strike on Zhytomyr: two police officers killed, at least 40 people injured – National Police. PHOTOS (updated)

Are there any casualties?

There is currently no information regarding fatalities or injuries resulting from the enemy attacks.

Read more: Russia attacks enterprise in Korosten district: preliminarily one dead and two injured