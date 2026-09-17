Russia attacks enterprise in Korosten district: preliminarily one dead and two injured
Russian forces struck an industrial park in Korosten district, Zhytomyr region.
Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.
"A civilian enterprise in Zhytomyr region has once again come under enemy attack. Russian forces struck an industrial park in Korosten district," the statement said.
Casualties from the attack in Korosten district
According to preliminary information, one person was killed and two were injured in the attack.
Rescuers and emergency medical crews are working at the scene. The number of people injured is being confirmed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password