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News Shelling of Zhytomyr region
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Russia attacks enterprise in Korosten district: preliminarily one dead and two injured

Industrial park struck in Zhytomyr region; one killed

Russian forces struck an industrial park in Korosten district, Zhytomyr region.

Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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"A civilian enterprise in Zhytomyr region has once again come under enemy attack. Russian forces struck an industrial park in Korosten district," the statement said.

See more: Russians attacked Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions with drones: damage has been reported. PHOTOS

Casualties from the attack in Korosten district

According to preliminary information, one person was killed and two were injured in the attack.

Rescuers and emergency medical crews are working at the scene. The number of people injured is being confirmed.

See more: Russian strike on Zhytomyr region: revenue-generating enterprise with German investment has been damaged. PHOTOS

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factory (94) Vitalii Bunechko (6) Korosten (6) Zhytomyr region (228) Korostenskyy district (6)
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