Assault on positions south of Zapadne: fighters from 23rd Regiment of R.U.G. took occupier prisoner and advanced. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 23rd Assault Regiment of the R.U.G. carried out a successful assault operation south of the village of Zapadne, during which they destroyed Russian troops’ positions, took one occupier prisoner and established control over the area.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers have released a video showing footage of the operation.

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At the start of the video, a diagram of the combat operation and the direction of the assault group’s advance are shown. This is followed by footage of Ukrainian fighters advancing through overgrown and wooded terrain towards enemy positions.

The assault team’s advance was coordinated with UAV operators. The drones conducted reconnaissance of the area, monitored the situation from the air and helped to identify the positions of Russian troops.

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The released footage also captures scenes of Ukrainian assault troops in direct action against enemy-held positions and the destruction of enemy cover.

As a result of the operation, one Russian serviceman was taken prisoner, and a Defence Forces unit established control over a specific area south of Zapadne.

The 23rd Assault Regiment emphasises that the key element of the operation was the joint work of assault teams and drone operators: reconnaissance and air support enabled the troops on the ground to dislodge the enemy from their positions and continue their advance.

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