Covered over 40 km by land and water: amphibious UGV carried out its first logistical mission. VIDEO

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The Defence Forces have carried out their first logistical mission using a Ukrainian-designed amphibious land-based robotic system.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence’s press service, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The complex covered over 40 km over land and water, delivering provisions and ammunition to defenders at their positions.

The Ministry of Defence noted that air logistics is not always the optimal solution for such operations.

"The amphibious UAV allows a single system to cover such a route. On land, the vehicle retains the high cross-country capability of a land-based UAV, whilst within seconds it can transition to water and continue its journey.

In other words, a single robot gains greater capabilities for carrying out missions across varied terrain," the statement reads.

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