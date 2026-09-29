Defence forces have regained control near Kalynove in Kharkiv region, – DeepState

Ukrainian defence forces have regained control of the area near Kalynove in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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At the same time, Russian troops made advances in certain sections of the front.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces have regained control near Kalynove (Kupianskyi district, Kharkiv region). The enemy has advanced near Vasylivka (Pokrovskyi district, Donetsk region) and Shevchenko (Pokrovskyi district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

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