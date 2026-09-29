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News plane fell in Russia
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Tu-95MS crashes in Russia’s Amur Oblast: 6 crew members killed (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

A plane crashed in Russia’s Amur Oblast. According to preliminary reports, six crew members were killed.

Russian media reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The crash occurred near the village of Krasnoyarovo.

Seven people were on board in total.

Six crew members were killed, and one person was hospitalized with injuries.

Firefighters are extinguishing the blaze. The plane belongs to the Ukrainka aviation group.

It later emerged that the aircraft was a Tu-154. A fuel explosion on board is among the possible causes.

Photos from the crash site were also posted online. Online accounts suggest that the aircraft may have been a Tu-95MS strategic bomber, a type often used to launch cruise missiles at Ukraine.

Six killed in Tu-154 crash in Russia’s Amur Oblast

The Russian Defense Ministry later confirmed that a Tu-95 had crashed "during a training flight."

It added that the aircraft had been flying without a weapons load.

Read more: Russian Mi-2 helicopter crashed whilst carrying out agricultural work in Kuban region

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Russia (14512) plane (1077) Amur Region (1)
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