Warehouse and private house damaged in Kyiv Oblast by Russian strikes
Russian forces attacked Kyiv Oblast, causing damage.
The Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
A warehouse facility and a private house were damaged in the region’s Bucha district.
"A fire broke out in the house. Rescuers are working at the scene to extinguish it," the statement said.
No reports of casualties have been received so far.
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