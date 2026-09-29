ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
15200 visitors online
News Shelling of the Kyiv region Russian strikes on warehouses
406 1

Warehouse and private house damaged in Kyiv Oblast by Russian strikes

Russian attack damages warehouse and house in Bucha district

Russian forces attacked Kyiv Oblast, causing damage.

The Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

A warehouse facility and a private house were damaged in the region’s Bucha district.

"A fire broke out in the house. Rescuers are working at the scene to extinguish it," the statement said.

No reports of casualties have been received so far.

See more: Russian attack on the Kyiv region: two people injured, damage reported. PHOTOS

Author: 

Kyiv region (1198) shoot out (19072) Buchanskyy district (167)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 