Zelenskyy paid tribute to victims of Babyn Yar on 85th anniversary of tragedy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to the victims of Babyn Yar on the 85th anniversary of the tragedy, recalling that in just two days in September 1941, the Nazis shot nearly 34,000 Jews.

He announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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On the scale of the tragedy

According to the president, on 29–30 September 1941 alone, nearly 34,000 Jews were shot in Babyn Yar. In addition to them, the Nazis killed Roma, Ukrainian nationalists, members of the resistance, prisoners of war and patients from a psychiatric hospital there.

In total, around 100,000 innocent people were killed in Babyn Yar during the occupation.

Lessons from tragedy

"This tragedy serves as a reminder of just how important it is to defend ourselves against evil and against terrible regimes for which human life is worth nothing. It serves as a reminder of why we must not turn a blind eye to terror and atrocities committed against people, and why we should always support the true defenders of life", emphasised Zelenskyy.

He said that today he had paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the mass Nazi shootings, and wished eternal rest to all the innocent victims.