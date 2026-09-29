Ballistic missiles have been shot down. Depot at Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station, data and business centres, and residential buildings have been damaged, – Zelenskyy on the overnight enemy attack. PHOTOS

Work to clear up the damage caused by Russian shelling in Ukrainian cities and communities is continuing virtually non-stop.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did the enemy strike?

"They are simply terrorists who, day and night, strike at life, at our people, and at purely civilian targets. In Kyiv, the depot at Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station, data centres, business centres and residential buildings have been damaged. In the Odesa region, an educational institution, a hall of residence and two foreign vessels were hit. The Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Volyn and Rivne regions were also hit by Russian strikes last night. Energy facilities, substations, civilian enterprises and residential buildings have been damaged," the Head of State noted.

Read more: Morning Russian strike on Kyiv: six-storey block hit in Holosiivskyi district; buildings damaged in Solomianskyi district. One person injured. PHOTOS













How did the air defence systems perform?

According to him, there were interceptions last night, including ballistic missiles.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in our defence, and everyone who is honouring our agreements. I am grateful to our American and Norwegian partners for the NASAMS system and the missile package that goes with it. I am grateful to France and Germany for the support package for our air defence in recent days, namely the missiles. Against the backdrop of daily Russian escalation, it is important that the protection of lives receives constant support and that such packages continue to arrive," the statement reads.

See more: Enemy struck transport and fuel infrastructure in Zhytomyr region. PHOTOS