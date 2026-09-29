Russia has carried out massive shelling of Ukraine: there are fatalities and dozens of injured across several regions. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 28 September, Russian troops launched large-scale attacks on a number of regions in Ukraine. The shelling has resulted in fatalities and dozens of injuries, as well as damage to residential buildings, infrastructure, transport and businesses.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

One person was killed and six injured in Donetsk Oblast

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 1,561 attacks along the front line and in residential areas of the Donetsk region. Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, Bilenke, Oleksandrivka and Starovarvarivka came under fire, according to the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

A total of 79 civilian structures were damaged, including 62 residential buildings.

In Kramatorsk, the Russians dropped six KAB-250 aerial bombs and attacked the city with drones. One person was killed and two others were injured. Seven blocks of flats, 38 private houses and a car were damaged.

In Sloviansk, one person was injured as a result of strikes by ‘Tornado-S’ multiple launch rocket systems and drones. Two blocks of flats, a private house, a museum, a shop, an educational establishment, a utility building, six ambulances and a civilian car were damaged.

A civilian was injured in Mykolaivka. In Bilenke, two people were injured and 13 private homes were damaged.

In Oleksandrivka, an infrastructure facility was damaged; in Starovarvarivka, two outbuildings were damaged.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on attack on National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine: Russia must be held accountable for this and face consequences. VIDEO

Two people were injured in the Kharkiv region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Two men were injured. A 28-year-old man was injured on the road near the village of Myronivka in the Zolochiv community, and a 44-year-old man was injured in Derhachi.

The Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones in the Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi, Industrialnyi, Kyivskyi and Slobidskyi districts.

In total, the enemy deployed one missile, one multiple launch rocket system, three ‘Molniya’ drones, nine FPV drones and 127 UAVs, the type of which is yet to be determined.

Damage has been reported in the Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Izium and Kharkiv districts.

Four people were injured in the Sumy region

Russian troops shelled 24 settlements in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours, using KABs, mortars and drones, the police reported.

In the Seredyno-Budska community, a 52-year-old man was injured and private homes were damaged.

In the Krolevets community, two men aged 46 and 23 were injured as a result of a drone attack. A locomotive and railway track were damaged.

In the Novoslobodsk community, a 37-year-old woman was injured.

A man who was injured on 21 August when a UAV struck the Sumy community also sought hospital treatment.

34 people were injured in Zaporizhzhia

On 28 September, Russian forces carried out 724 strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region: they deployed 547 drones, fired multiple launch rocket systems seven times, and carried out 142 artillery and 28 air strikes, according to the police.

During the day, the occupying forces attacked an industrial site in Zaporizhzhia. Thirty-three people were injured – 11 women and 22 men aged between 19 and 70.

Another man, a 52-year-old resident of Tavriiske, was injured when an FPV drone struck him.

In total, 34 people were injured in the Zaporizhzhia region as a result of Russian strikes.

See more: Enemy struck transport and fuel infrastructure in Zhytomyr region. PHOTOS

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy attacked two districts

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops carried out more than 10 strikes using drones and artillery, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Mykolaivska and Petropavlivska communities came under attack. A business was damaged and fires broke out.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy attacked Nikopol and the Pokrovska community. There were no casualties as a result of these attacks.

Meanwhile, three people remain in hospital following the strike on Dnipro city centre the day before. They are women aged 31, 45 and 48. Their condition is described as moderately serious.

In total, 21 people were injured in that strike in Dnipro, and three people were killed.

Four border communities in the Chernihiv region were attacked

On 28 September, Russian troops shelled the communities of Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivka, Snovska and Liubetska, Halyna Shekhovtsova, spokesperson for the Chernihiv Border Guard Detachment, told "Suspilne ".

Attacks were recorded in the border settlements involving FPV drones, fibre-optic-guided drones, barrel artillery and explosive devices dropped from UAVs.

In Liubech, a ‘Shahed’-type jet-powered UAV was observed striking civilian infrastructure.

Two people were injured in the Kherson region. Attacks were also recorded in the Mykolaiv region

More than 30 settlements in the Kherson region, as well as the city of Kherson itself, came under air, drone and artillery strikes, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure as well as residential areas. Two private homes were damaged. Two people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Heorhii Reshetilov, Russian troops carried out an artillery strike on the Ochakiv community in the Mykolaiv region. There were no casualties.

Emergency services and law enforcement agencies are continuing to document the consequences of the Russian strikes.