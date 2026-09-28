Zelenskyy on attack on National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine: Russia must be held accountable for this and face consequences. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian Federation’s attacks on Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more: People are fleeing building of National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine engulfed in flames following Russian strike: woman killed, there are casualties. VIDEO+PHOTO

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"A Russian strike on the building of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences. A rescue operation is currently under way: firefighters are putting out the fire and searching for people who may have been inside the building. All emergency services are involved.

"Today, a pharmaceutical company and petrol stations were attacked in Kyiv; a business centre was targeted in Dnipro; and civilian facilities, businesses and communications infrastructure were also attacked in other cities and regions. Sadly, there have been fatalities… My condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims," the statement reads.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia is bound to respond to this.

"And each of Ukraine’s partners must recognise, in the face of this terror and such attacks, that support for Ukraine is, in fact, support for people’s lives, and support for the principle that terror must never, anywhere, be normalised. Russia must be held accountable for all of this and face real consequences. Thank you to everyone who is helping Ukraine!" he concluded.

What led up to it?