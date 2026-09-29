Morning Russian strike on Kyiv: six-storey block hit in Holosiivskyi district; buildings damaged in Solomianskyi district. One person injured. PHOTOS

One person was injured as a result of this morning’s Russian attack on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

It is reported that a 6-storey residential building was hit in the Holosiivskyi district. One person was injured, and a further 10 were evacuated to fresh air.

In the Solomianskyi district, two private residential buildings were damaged.

Read more: Former NSDC secretary Horbulin injured in Russian strike on National Academy of Sciences; his assistant killed – BBC (updated)



















"All fires have been extinguished," the State Emergency Service clarified.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that during the night-time attack on Kyiv, debris fell into the courtyard of a house and a non-residential building caught fire.

Read more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv: man has been killed; fires at car service centre and in non-residential building have been extinguished. VIDEO+PHOTOS