Former NSDC secretary Horbulin injured in Russian strike on National Academy of Sciences; his assistant killed – BBC (updated)

Former Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council and Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Volodymyr Horbulin was among those injured in the Russian strike on the academy’s building in Kyiv. His assistant was killed.

BBC News Ukraine reported this, citing two sources, Censor.NET reports.

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According to one source, the strike hit a room one floor above Horbulin’s office. He is now at home.

"Volodymyr Pavlovych is already home. He sustained minor injuries from shattered glass," the source told the outlet.

According to preliminary information, Horbulin’s personal assistant, Natalia, was killed. She was believed to have been near the building when the strike occurred.

Update

Speaking to Suspilne, Horbulin confirmed that he had been at work when Russia struck the National Academy of Sciences building and had sustained a minor injury. He also said that his assistant, who had been near the building, was killed.

About Volodymyr Horbulin

In the 1990s, Horbulin headed Ukraine’s National Space Agency and helped develop the country’s first National Space Program.

He later served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and as a presidential adviser on national security. Horbulin, 86, is currently an academician and Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

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Background

Russian forces attacked the National Academy of Sciences building in Kyiv on the afternoon of September 28, causing a fire. One person was killed, and others were injured.

Read more: Kyiv under "Shahed" attack: explosions in capital, air defenses active