Two UAVs flew into apartment buildings in Kyiv and did not detonate - National Police. PHOTOS

Explosive experts of the Kyiv police seized two unexploded UAVs from an apartment and a balcony that had flown into apartment buildings in the Desnianskyi and Obolonskyi districts.

As noted, during yesterday evening's shelling of Kyiv by the enemy, enemy"chess pieces" fell into high-rise buildings in two districts of the capital without detonating.

The police safely removed them and took them to a landfill for disposal.

Disposal of explosive parts

Law enforcement officers took the explosive parts of the drones, put them in a safe condition, then loaded them into special explosive-proof mobile containers and took them to a landfill for further destruction.

Russian night attack on Kyiv

At around 11pm, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with drones. Air defence forces were engaged, and citizens reported explosions.

