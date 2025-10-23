Two UAVs flew into apartment buildings in Kyiv and did not detonate - National Police. PHOTOS
Explosive experts of the Kyiv police seized two unexploded UAVs from an apartment and a balcony that had flown into apartment buildings in the Desnianskyi and Obolonskyi districts.
This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, during yesterday evening's shelling of Kyiv by the enemy, enemy"chess pieces" fell into high-rise buildings in two districts of the capital without detonating.
The police safely removed them and took them to a landfill for disposal.
Disposal of explosive parts
Law enforcement officers took the explosive parts of the drones, put them in a safe condition, then loaded them into special explosive-proof mobile containers and took them to a landfill for further destruction.
Russian night attack on Kyiv
At around 11pm, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with drones. Air defence forces were engaged, and citizens reported explosions.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password