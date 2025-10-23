Night attack on Kyiv: 7 injured, drone strikes synagogue in Podil. VIDEO

Last night, Russian drones struck Kyiv once again. High-rise buildings, a kindergarten, cars and a synagogue in Podil were damaged. 5 people were hospitalised.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

"7 people were injured in the capital after the enemy attack last night. 5 of them were hospitalised. Two are undergoing outpatient treatment," Klitschko said.

In the Podil district of the capital:

fires broke out in three residential buildings;

the blast wave damaged windows in several houses at different addresses;

more than 40 windows were smashed in one of the schools of the district;

some of the windows in a kindergarten were damaged;

cars were burning in the yards of several residential buildings.

In the Obolon district, a blast wave caused by a UAV downing damaged windows in a residential building.

"Just now, the synagogue in Podil, Kyiv, was hit by an Iranian-Russian drone," Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Azman reported overnight.

The attack damaged the windows and facade of the synagogue. One of the fragments of the Russian drone got stuck in the wall of the building. Nearby residential buildings were also damaged.

