Consequences of night attack by UAVs on Kyiv: 8 people injured, fires broke out. PHOTOS

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv by Russian occupiers, 8 people were injured. Fires broke out, which were extinguished in the morning.

Three districts of the capital were damaged - Podilskyi, Desnianskyi and Obolonskyi.

At around 11 p.m., Russian troops attacked the capital with drones. Eight people were injured in the Podil district of Kyiv. Two of them - an 18-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman - are in serious condition.

What is known about the consequences?

Podilskyi district

In Podilskyi district, a fire broke out in an apartment on the first floor of a five-storey residential building and in cars in the yard. The residents of the building were evacuated. In one of the high-rise buildings, the roof and two apartments on the 8th floor were partially destroyed.

The facade and window glazing of a kindergarten were also damaged.

Fires broke out in warehouse buildings at several addresses and two cars caught fire in the yard of a five-storey building.

One of the business centres in Podilskyi district was damaged as a result of the Russian strike.

Desnianskyi district

An enemy UAV hit the 21st floor of a 24-storey residential building without detonating. A UAV hit an unfinished building at another address.

Obolon district

According to the KCMA, the drone flew into the 15th floor of a residential building.

The State Emergency Service said that as of 06:00 a.m. on 23 October, all fires had been extinguished.

Russia's night attack on Kyiv

At around 11p.m., Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with drones. Air defence forces were engaged, and citizens reported explosions.

