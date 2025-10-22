16 out of 28 missiles and 333 enemy drones were shot down. There were hits at 26 locations, - Air Force

On the night of October 22, Russian troops launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike drones, air-launched, and ground-launched missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

What did the enemy use against Ukraine?

In total, the Air Force radiotechnical troops detected and tracked 433 air attack vehicles – 28 missiles (15 of them "ballistic") and 405 UAVs of various types:

405 Shahed, Gerbera-type attack UAVs (about 250 of them are "Shaheds");

11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: Bryansk, Rostov regions - RF, TOT Donetsk region);

9 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: Kursk, Voronezh regions - RF, TOT AR Crimea);

4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Rostov region - RF;

4 Kh-59/69 guided aviation missiles (launch area: TOT Zaporizhzhia region).

Where did the enemy strike?

According to the Air Force, the main direction of the strike was the Kyiv region. The Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions were also affected.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

How did the air defense work?

According to preliminary data, as of 12:30 p.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 349 air targets:

333 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type (drones of other types);

8 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

2 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.

Hit and consequences

Currently, direct hits of 12 missiles and 55 strike UAVs have been recorded at 26 locations, and the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 19 locations. In addition, 17 UAVs did not reach their targets (lost in location); the information is being clarified. Unfortunately, there are fatalities and injuries.

"The attack continues; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!", the Air Force emphasizes.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia was attacking Ukraine with strike drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and that air defences were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that a person was killed in an enemy attack in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district was on fire. Zaporizhzhia was also under attack. There were 13 injured in the city, and fires broke out in houses. In addition, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region, damaging oil facilities.

