Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv: man has been killed; fires at car service centre and in non-residential building have been extinguished. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A man has been killed as a result of yet another Russian attack on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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As reported, a fire broke out at a single-storey car repair workshop in the Solomyanskyi district of the city after it was struck by a drone.

See more: Russian drone attack on Kyiv: woman was injured, high-rise block was damaged, and non-residential building caught fire. PHOTO

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the rescue services, the spread of the fire to a nearby restaurant was prevented. The fire was extinguished at around 3 am.

At another location, a non-residential building was hit. The body of a man was discovered whilst the fire was being extinguished.

The fire was extinguished.

















What led up to this?

As reported, late the previous evening, a warehouse caught fire following a Russian drone attack in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv.

In addition, a woman was injured and a high-rise block was damaged in the Russian drone attack on Kyiv, whilst a non-residential building caught fire.

In the early hours of the morning, it emerged that there had been a further attack, with an office block in the Solomyanskyi district being hit.

See also: Russians attacked Kyiv and the surrounding region with drones: a woman was injured, and an office block and a non-residential building were hit (updated)