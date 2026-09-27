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News UAVs attack on Kyiv
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Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv: man has been killed; fires at car service centre and in non-residential building have been extinguished. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A man has been killed as a result of yet another Russian attack on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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As reported, a fire broke out at a single-storey car repair workshop in the Solomyanskyi district of the city after it was struck by a drone.

See more: Russian drone attack on Kyiv: woman was injured, high-rise block was damaged, and non-residential building caught fire. PHOTO

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the rescue services, the spread of the fire to a nearby restaurant was prevented. The fire was extinguished at around 3 am.

At another location, a non-residential building was hit. The body of a man was discovered whilst the fire was being extinguished.
The fire was extinguished.

Shelling of Kyiv on 27 September
Shelling of Kyiv on 27 September
Shelling of Kyiv on 27 September
Shelling of Kyiv on 27 September
Shelling of Kyiv on 27 September
Shelling of Kyiv on 27 September
Shelling of Kyiv on 27 September
Shelling of Kyiv on 27 September

What led up to this?

  • As reported, late the previous evening, a warehouse caught fire following a Russian drone attack in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv.
  • In addition, a woman was injured and a high-rise block was damaged in the Russian drone attack on Kyiv, whilst a non-residential building caught fire.
  • In the early hours of the morning, it emerged that there had been a further attack, with an office block in the Solomyanskyi district being hit.

See also: Russians attacked Kyiv and the surrounding region with drones: a woman was injured, and an office block and a non-residential building were hit (updated)

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