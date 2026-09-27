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Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv: man has been killed; fires at car service centre and in non-residential building have been extinguished. VIDEO+PHOTOS
A man has been killed as a result of yet another Russian attack on Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
As reported, a fire broke out at a single-storey car repair workshop in the Solomyanskyi district of the city after it was struck by a drone.
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the rescue services, the spread of the fire to a nearby restaurant was prevented. The fire was extinguished at around 3 am.
At another location, a non-residential building was hit. The body of a man was discovered whilst the fire was being extinguished.
The fire was extinguished.
What led up to this?
- As reported, late the previous evening, a warehouse caught fire following a Russian drone attack in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv.
- In addition, a woman was injured and a high-rise block was damaged in the Russian drone attack on Kyiv, whilst a non-residential building caught fire.
- In the early hours of the morning, it emerged that there had been a further attack, with an office block in the Solomyanskyi district being hit.
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