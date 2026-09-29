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Steel Border fighters strike occupiers’ guns and ammunition depot in Sumy region. VIDEO
Fighters of the Steel Border border guard brigade carried out a series of strikes against Russian occupiers’ weapons, positions and military facilities in Sumy region over the past day.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders hit two enemy artillery guns, an ammunition depot and a military supplies depot in the Northern Slobozhanskyi direction.
The strikes also destroyed a Russian drone, a shelter, antennas and an enemy checkpoint.
Footage of the strikes on enemy targets was published on the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine’s Telegram channel.
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