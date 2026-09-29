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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Fighting in Sumy region
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Steel Border fighters strike occupiers’ guns and ammunition depot in Sumy region. VIDEO

Fighters of the Steel Border border guard brigade carried out a series of strikes against Russian occupiers’ weapons, positions and military facilities in Sumy region over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders hit two enemy artillery guns, an ammunition depot and a military supplies depot in the Northern Slobozhanskyi direction.

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The strikes also destroyed a Russian drone, a shelter, antennas and an enemy checkpoint.

Footage of the strikes on enemy targets was published on the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine’s Telegram channel.

Watch more: Phoenix pilots strike Russian Buk SAM system hidden in treeline and eliminate enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. VIDEO

Watch more: 47th Brigade soldiers use artillery and drones to eliminate around ten occupiers who crawled into Sumy region through pipeline. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12601) State Border Patrol (1629) border guard (369) Sumy region (2009) elimination (8101)
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