Soldiers from 47th Brigade used artillery and drones to eliminate around dozen invaders who had crept into Sumy region via pipeline. VIDEO

Russian troops attempted to use a pipeline stretching from the Kursk region to the Sumy region to infiltrate the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

According to Censor.NET, around a dozen Russian assault troops tried to emerge from the pipeline, but were spotted by Ukrainian troops.

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The 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade noted that this route is under constant surveillance by the Ukrainian military, so the occupiers’ attempt to use it again ended in failure.

The Russian assault troops became targets for artillery and strike drones. As a result of the coordinated efforts of units from the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade and adjacent forces, around a dozen occupiers were eliminated.

The brigade emphasised that a similar ‘demolition’ awaits any Russian soldier who attempts to use this route.

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