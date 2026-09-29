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Hit in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district: fire rages

Strike hits non-residential area in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district

On the evening of August 29, a hit on the territory of a non-residential development was recorded in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

  • A hit on the territory of a non-residential development in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv.
  • A fire is raging.
  • Emergency services are on site.

Read more: Morning Russian strike on Kyiv: six-storey block hit in Holosiivskyi district; buildings damaged in Solomianskyi district. One person injured. PHOTOS

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Kyiv (3324) Klytschko Vitalii (567) fire (915)
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