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Hit in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district: fire rages
On the evening of August 29, a hit on the territory of a non-residential development was recorded in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv.
As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
- A hit on the territory of a non-residential development in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv.
- A fire is raging.
- Emergency services are on site.
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