Russia is increasing resolution of UAV cameras to better see targets, - Ihnat

Russian troops are upgrading their drones by equipping them with higher-quality cameras, which allow for more detailed reconnaissance of the terrain

This was stated by Yuriii Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, during a telethon, according to Censor.NET.

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"The enemy is using high-quality materials in its UAVs and increasing the resolution of the cameras. In other words, the cameras are becoming more expensive and of higher quality, which allows the enemy to view the situation on the ground in detail and use these UAVs for various purposes," he explained.

According to him, this involves the comprehensive use of a single UAV as a reconnaissance and strike drone, as well as a relay drone that transmits information along the chain.

Read more: Nearly 1,900 jet-powered Shaheds in September: Air Force reveals new tactics and enemy UAV downing rate

"That's why they fly one after another; they may be connected via a mesh network, and that's how the signal can reach the operator," Ihnat added.

At the same time, there is currently no information on whether the Russians are using the towers.

"We often see drones flying in a chain, one after another, covering long distances along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, so we can't rule anything out. We'll have to ask our intelligence services whether such incidents have occurred or not," he said.

Read more: Russia launched about 800 drones at Kyiv region in late summer, - Air Force