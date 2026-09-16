Russia launched about 800 drones at Kyiv region in late summer, - Air Force

Russian attacks on the Kyiv region peaked in the final days of summer. During this period, Russian forces launched approximately 800 attack drones at the region.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Communications Directorate of the Ukrainian Air Force announced this on television.

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According to a representative of the Air Force, the Russian attacks have not only a military objective but also a psychological one—to create a sense of panic among the population and undermine stability in Ukraine.

"Russia is trying to stir up panic among the population in order to destabilize the situation in Ukraine. […] They want to cripple the economy and thereby influence our citizens," he said.

At the same time, a representative of the Air Force noted that massive drone attacks remain one of the key tools used by Russian forces.

What led up to this?

In August, Russia deployed more than 2,800 jet-powered drones, and in July, their number increased fivefold compared to June.

Read more: Drone found in Poland had no warhead, - Kosiniak-Kamysz