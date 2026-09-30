Hour of air raid alerts costs Ukraine’s economy $45 million, - Ministry of Economy

Minister of Economy and Ecology Oleksandr Kravchenko stated that every hour of an air raid alert costs Ukraine $45 million because business operations come to a halt.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing The Guardian.

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What is known?

The minister called it an attempt to "destroy virtually the entire economy."

"What we didn't fully anticipate was just how quickly Russia would develop these jet-powered drones and start using them to launch attacks everywhere," Kravchenko said.

According to the minister, more than half of the businesses continue to operate during "yellow" alerts.

He noted that this year alone, Russian attacks have caused damage to fixed assets totaling approximately $10 billion; targets included steel mills, warehouses, logistics infrastructure, and, more recently, data centers.

Read more: Power outages in Kyiv and six regions due to Russian strikes – Ministry of Energy