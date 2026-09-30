Power outages in Kyiv and six regions due to Russian strikes – Ministry of Energy

As a result of the hostilities and Russia’s shelling of energy infrastructure, as of this morning, some consumers in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Energy.

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As noted, as soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoration work.

Read more: Enemy shelling has caused power outages in 5 regions, - Ministry of Energy

There will be no scheduled power outages

"No restrictions are expected today. Please check the official websites of your distribution system operators for any updates regarding power supply," the statement reads.

"We ask that, if possible, you shift your peak energy consumption to daytime hours today—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.," the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.

What led up to this?

As reported, the enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: two people were killed, there are casualties, and damage has been reported in three districts.

A house in Vyshhorod was destroyed in a Russian missile and drone strike on the Kyiv region; a child was killed and others were injured.

DTEK reported that the enemy damaged energy infrastructure: power outages occurred in Kyiv due to shelling.

Read more: Russian forces struck energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region: equipment was on fire, - DTEK