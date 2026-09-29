Enemy shelling has caused power outages in 5 regions, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions were without power as of this morning. Restoration work is underway wherever the security situation permits.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy’s press center.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There will be no scheduled power outages

No restrictions are expected today. Please check the official websites of your distribution system operators for any updates regarding power supply.

Read more: Russia has damaged 1,613 Ukrainian energy facilities: Shmyhal urges partners to invest more actively in reconstruction

"We ask that, if possible, you shift your peak electricity consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.—and limit the use of high-power electrical appliances from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This helps reduce the load on the power grid," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Read more: Russian forces struck energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region: equipment was on fire, - DTEK