Enemy shelling has caused power outages in 5 regions, - Ministry of Energy
As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions were without power as of this morning. Restoration work is underway wherever the security situation permits.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy’s press center.
There will be no scheduled power outages
No restrictions are expected today. Please check the official websites of your distribution system operators for any updates regarding power supply.
"We ask that, if possible, you shift your peak electricity consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.—and limit the use of high-power electrical appliances from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This helps reduce the load on the power grid," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.
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