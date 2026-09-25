Russia has damaged 1,613 Ukrainian energy facilities: Shmyhal urges partners to invest more actively in reconstruction

Russian attacks have damaged 1,613 energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, while the country lost 9 GW of generation capacity last winter alone. Ukraine aims to mobilize more than €400 million for its Energy Support Fund by the end of 2026.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal made the statement at a high-level event on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukraine’s Energy Ministry.

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According to Shmyhal, Ukraine’s task is not only to restore destroyed and damaged energy facilities but also to build a system capable of ensuring the country’s energy security and stability for decades to come.

The minister also emphasized the role of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which remains one of the key channels of international assistance to the sector.

Ukraine’s immediate goal is to mobilize more than €400 million for the fund by the end of 2026.

Shmyhal also urged private companies and international energy partners to take a more active role in restoring Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

As Censor.NET reported earlier, Russia has prepared a detailed plan to strike Ukraine’s power generation facilities, heat and water supply systems, wastewater systems and other energy infrastructure this winter.

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