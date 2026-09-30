Body of man with gunshot wounds was found on road in Odesa: suspect has been detained. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the morning of 30 September, the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found on Liustdorfska Road in Odesa.

This was reported by the police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Officers from the Patrol Police Department, whilst patrolling the area, discovered a body on the carriageway next to a Chevrolet car, believed to be the driver of that vehicle, with gunshot wounds.

Patrol officers also detained the driver of a ZAZ Tavria at the scene, who had attempted to flee. Urgent investigative measures are currently being carried out with him," the statement reads.

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Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the circumstances of the crime, and the decision is being made on whether to enter the details into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.





According to the local publication "Dumska", a dispute broke out at a pedestrian crossing prior to the shooting. A man driving a "Tavria" pulled out a firearm and shot the other driver.

A video has been posted online showing the crime scene and the body of the murdered man.

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